Nepal: ERP Provincial Profile; Province Six - 11 June 2018

Every year, between June and September, flooding and landslide in the Terai and Hills respectively warrants increased preparedness by the Government and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT). Beginning in the second week of August 2017, Nepal experienced a period of sustained, heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding across 35 of the country’s 75 districts. Several districts recorded the heaviest rainfall in 60 years, and over 80 percent of land in the southern Terai region was inundated by flood waters. An ‘Initial Rapid Assessment’ (IRA) conducted in 28 districts assessed that 1.7 million people have been affected by the flooding. With almost 65,000 houses destroyed, 460,000 people have been displaced and there are an estimated 19,000 persons currently residing in informal displacements sites including in schools. Some 40 communities remain inaccessible.

To optimize the speed and volume of critical assistance in the aftermath of a flood the HCT has developed this document to:

Reach a common understanding of flood risk and how to monitor potential flooding in the Terai to ensure early action is taken when required;

Establish a minimum level of flood preparedness across eight core Clusters (Protection, Food Security, Nutrition, Health, Shelter, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education and Early Recovery) noting the inter-Cluster significance of the Logistics Cluster also;

Estabish the parameters for a joint HCT response strategy by eight core Clusters to meet the needs of affected people in the first 30 days of a humanitarian emergency;