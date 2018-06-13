Nepal: ERP Provincial Profile; Province Four - 11 June 2018

Every year, between June and September, flooding and landslide in the Terai and Hills respectively warrants increased preparedness by the Government and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT). Beginning in the second week of August 2017, Nepal experienced a period of sustained, heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding across 35 of the country’s 75 districts. Several districts recorded the heaviest rainfall in 60 years, and over 80 percent of land in the southern Terai region was inundated by flood waters. An ‘Initial Rapid Assessment’ (IRA) conducted in 28 districts assessed that 1.7 million people have been affected by the flooding. With almost 65,000 houses destroyed, 460,000 people have been displaced and there are an estimated 19,000 persons currently residing in informal displacements sites including in schools. Some 40 communities remain inaccessible.

To optimize the speed and volume of critical assistance in the aftermath of a flood the HCT has developed this document to: