Landslides impact analysis in Melamchi municipality, Bagmati province, Nepal as of 24 June 2021 - Imagery analysis: 24 Jun 2021 published 5 Jul 2021 V1

This map illustrates satellitedetected flash floods and landslides in Melamchi village, Melamchi municipality, Bagmati province, Nepal as observed using a Sentinel-2 satellite imagery acquired on 24 June 2021. Within the analyzed area, approximately 150 structures appear to be potentially affected by the landslides.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).