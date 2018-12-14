Myanmar: Temporary Displacement in northern Shan State (1 Oct to 10 Dec 2018)

In addition to the 9,247 people displaced in camps in northern Shan, almost 6,000 people have been forced to temporarily flee their homes due to violent conflict in the past three months.

Temporary displacement can last from a few days to several weeks. While most of the 6,000 have since returned home, many had been displaced multiple times, increasing psychological trauma, especially for elderly people and disrupting livelihoods and education. Landmines, constraints on access, gender-based violence and human rights abuses by parties to the conflict remain serious concerns.