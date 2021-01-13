Myanmar: Temporary Displacement in northern Shan (2019-2020) As of 31 December 2020

Around 8,600 people were temporarily displaced in northern Shan 2020 due to armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) or between EAOs. Another 2,500 people have been displaced in the first week of January 2021. In 2020, displacement was generally of a short-term nature, with most families able to return to their places of origin within days. Some of them, however, were displaced more than once. Local authorities, host communities and humanitarian partners provided essential humanitarian and COVID-19-related assistance in temporary displacement sites. The number of people displaced by conflict significantly increased in the last quarter of 2020, with around 5,800 people temporarily displaced between October and December. However, the number of people displaced in northern Shan in 2020 decreased in comparison with 2019, when around 26,000 people were temporarily displaced and 2018, when 21,900 people were temporary displaced throughout the year*. A total of 34,600 people have been temporarily displaced across northern Shan since January 2019 and 56,500 since 2018. In addition, 9,800 people remain in protracted displacement camps since 2011.