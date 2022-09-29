Myanmar South East - Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 26 September 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 291,700 last week to 292,100 this week.

Similarly to past weeks, new IDPs continue to be verified at spontaneous sites in the jungle near Kyaukkyi Township in Bago Region (East) due to the fighting and insecurity.

In Shan State (South), clashes continue to be reported in Moe Bye in Pekon Township, causing displacement of 90 individuals towards Loikaw Township in Kayah State. In addition, 400 IDPs - mainly from Demoso Township - were newly verified in Loikaw Township after seeking safety there for the past several months.

Concurrently, 500 IDPs across Kayah State returned to their villages of origin in Demoso Township.