Myanmar South East - Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 21 November 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 316,400 last week to 327,800 this week.

Clashes and indiscriminate shelling were reported in Kayah State, forcing 5,600 IDPs from 12 villages in Loikaw to flee to nearby areas.

The situation in Bago Region (East) and Tanintharyi Region continues to deteriorate, leading to new displacements.

In Kayin State, newly displaced people have been verified in Kawkareik town (1,909 IDPs), Taungoo town (1,612 IDPs) and Thandaunggyi Township (584 IDPs).

In Tanintharyi Region, some 2,400 people from five different villages in Dawei Township who have been displaced in nearby areas at the end of October have now returned to their villages after the situation was reportedly more stable.

In Shan State (South), about 1,500 IDPs were verified in Pinlaung and Hsihseng Townships after fleeing the fighting in Loikaw, Demoso and Pekon Townships.