Myanmar South East - Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 19 September 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 289,800 last week to 291,700 this week.

Similar to the previous week, Kyaukkyi Township in Bago Region (East) continues to experience the most displacement with about 1,300 new IDPs verified. They reported security threats that forced them to leave their villages.

In Shan State (South), 550 people from Moebye town fled to Loikaw town in Kayah State due to intensified fighting and airstrikes. In addition, 200 IDPs at a monastery in Moebye town had to move to safer locations in Pekon and Loikaw towns, following an attack.

Clashes were reported in Pekon Township, Shan State (South), causing the displacements of about 680 people within the township and towards Pinlaung Township.

After several weeks of fighting, 400 IDPs in Kayin State’s Myawaddy Township returned to their places of origin.