Myanmar South East - Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 17 October 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 292,200 last week to 295,200 this week.

Most IDPs were verified in Pekon Township, Shan State (South) with about 1,800 people experiencing secondary displacements after a series of clashes last week.

The security situation also deteriorated in Kayah State with 500 new IDPs verified in Loikaw town and nearby villages in Loikaw Township. Some 420 IDPs also returned to Loikaw from Shan State (South) following instructions from de facto authorities to return to places of origin.

In Tanintharyi Region, 1,300 IDPs were displaced within in Dawei Township due to reported clashes between the Tatmadaw and local armed groups close to their villages. Clashes between the Tatmadaw and People’s Defence Force were also reported in Myeik and Yebyu Townships, causing displacement - the number of IDPs is still being verified.

In Bago Region (East), fighting continued in Kyaukkyi Township, forcing people to flee to other townships. About 120 IDPs were verified in Phyu Township as a result of secondary displacement.

In Kayin State, displacement occurred in Kyainseikgyi and Thandaunggyi Townships following an intensification of fighting – notwithstanding, 250 IDPs returned to their villages of origin in Kyainseikgyi Township.