Myanmar South East - Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 14 November 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 304,300 last week to 316,400 this week.

Clashes and indiscriminate shelling were reported in Bago Region (East) and Tanintharyi Region, forcing people to flee into the jungle and nearby villages to seek safety. About 8,400 people fled from three tracts in Shwegyin Township, Bago Region (East) while about 5,500 people were displaced from two village tracts in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region. The situation in Bago Region (East) and Tanintharyi Region continues to deteriorate and may lead to more displacement.

In Kayin State’s Kawkareik and Myawaddy Townships, armed conflict has been affecting both areas since the last week of October. About 200 IDPs were verified in Kawkareik Township with many more yet to be verified.

In Kayah State and Shan State (South), returns continue to be reported.

In Pekon Township, Shan State (South), 350 IDPs returned to their place of origin in Loikaw Township, Kayah State. About 1,700 IDPs also returned to places of origin within Loikaw Township following several months of displacement in Loikaw town and nearby villages.