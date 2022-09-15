Myanmar South East - Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 12 September 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 286,700 last week to 289,800 this week.

The conflict in Kyaukkyi Township in Bago Region (East) continues to cause forced displacement with about 1,000 IDPs from nine villages fleeing to safer areas.

In Tanintharyi Region, partners continue to confirm the presence of IDPs in Palaw Township displaced in May and June 2022. This week, 490 IDPs from seven village tracts were verified in the township.

In Mon State’s Kyaikhto Township, increased military presence led to the displacement of 1,200 individuals to villages and monasteries.

In Shan State (South)’s Pekon Township, 780 newly verified IDPs were recorded following heavy fighting in Moe Bye town between 8 and 10 September. Increased presence of security forces in July 2022 also resulted in secondary displacement of some 320 IDPs towards Kayah State’s Loikaw Township which were only verified this week. However, the decreased presence of troops in Demoso Township enabled 100 IDPs to return to their villages of origin within the township.