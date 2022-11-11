Myanmar South East - Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 07 November 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 302,900 last week to 304,300 this week.

Most of the IDPs verified were in Tanintharyi Region’s Tanintharyi and Myeik Townships.

Due to reported clashes over the week, many villagers had to leave their villages to seek safety in the nearby jungle.

In Shan State (South), 520 newly arrived IDPs were verified in Hsihseng Township after fleeing clashes and shelling in Loikaw and Pekon Townships.

In Kayah State, residual secondary displacements occurred in Demoso Township. Some 180 IDPs also returned to their village of origin within the same township.