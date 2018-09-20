Myanmar: Probable Flood Water in Oktwin, Phyu and Kyauktaga Townships (as of 04 September 2018)

Description

Swar dam in Yedashe township has breached out on 29th August 2018 and more than 80 villages has been affected by flash flood in the downstream area. 7 days after the flood, on 4th September 2018, Satellite images has been acquired to investigate the flood water situation. A comparison of surface water is done with early Monsoon period, 17 June 2018.

Red are probable flood water observed on 4th September, Green are water occurence on 17 June but receded on 4th September.

Blue are water observed on both dates (River, Dam, stream & Seasonal water) and Grey are land and vegetation area.