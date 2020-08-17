Myanmar: Probable Flood Inundated Ayeyarwady and Bago (West) and part of Yangon Region (as of 11 August 2020)

Satellite detected water extent as of 11 August 2020 in Ayeyarwady, Bago (West) and part of Yangon Region

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters due to the current monsoon rains over Ayeyarwady, Bago (West) and part of Yangon Region of Myanmar as observed from a Sentinel-1 image as of 11 August 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 23,994 km2, a total of about 1,528 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 209,225 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to MIMU.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering.