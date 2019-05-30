30 May 2019

Myanmar: New Displacement in Rakhine and Chin states (as of 26 May 2019)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 27 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.24 MB)

Clashes between the Arakan Army and Myanmar Military in Rakhine and Chin have severely escalated since November 2018, causing the displacement of over 27,000 people. The violence has had a significant impact on civilians including reports of indiscriminate attacks and the use of landmines. This new displacement is in addition to the approximately 128,000 people who have been confined to camps in the central part of Rakhine since 2012. The situation is changing rapidly and movements remain fluid with small numbers of returns.

This snapshot is based on the best available information from Government sources at the time of publication.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.