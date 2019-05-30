Myanmar: New Displacement in Rakhine and Chin states (as of 26 May 2019)

Clashes between the Arakan Army and Myanmar Military in Rakhine and Chin have severely escalated since November 2018, causing the displacement of over 27,000 people. The violence has had a significant impact on civilians including reports of indiscriminate attacks and the use of landmines. This new displacement is in addition to the approximately 128,000 people who have been confined to camps in the central part of Rakhine since 2012. The situation is changing rapidly and movements remain fluid with small numbers of returns.

This snapshot is based on the best available information from Government sources at the time of publication.