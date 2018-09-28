Myanmar: Kachin and northern Shan Humanitarian Access Tracking (15 Sep 2018)

Over 28,000 people have been temporarily displaced by fighting in 26 different locations since January 2018. In addition to this temporary displacement, there are now 107,000 IDPs in camps/settlements in Kachin and northern Shan. The United Nations has not been permitted by the Government to deliver assistance to people in need in areas beyond Government control since June 2016. National partners continue to be able to access most areas but their access to people in humanitarian need continues to be complicated by delays and cumbersome procedures. Overall access to people inside government control continues to decline and some national staff of UN agencies have been prevented from accessing people in need. From 15 August to 15 September 2018, out of 55 applications to conduct humanitarian activities, 10 were unconditionally approved, 9 were not approved and 36 were approved conditionally with access only to main towns, making it difficult to meet the humanitarian needs of over 15,000 displaced people. People in remote areas tend to have greater humanitarian needs due to a lack of quality food, nutrition, shelter, water and education. The monsoon rains compound health problems particularly in remote areas where responses to health issues are delayed, increasing unnecessary suffering. Shelters, water facilities and latrines continue to deteriorate, many have now outlived their utility and are in critical need of repairs and replacement. A lack of predictable and sustained humanitarian access is preventing much needed improvements to living conditions. Quality needs assessments have become near impossible, hampering efficient and effective humanitarian responses. Protection of civilians in areas of armed conflict continues to be a serious concern. Humanitarian agencies are limited in their ability to provide much needed support to vulnerable people - including women, children and elderly people - as well as to survivors of violence and gender-based violence and psychosocial trauma. The United Nations continues to call on the Government and all parties to the conflict to facilitate unimpeded, sustained and predictable humanitarian access to all affected people.