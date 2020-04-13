Myanmar
Myanmar: IDP sites in Kachin State (as of 29 February 2020)
Attachments
As of 29 February 2020, there were 138 internally displaced people (IDP) sites in Kachin State, with a total of 97,292 IDPs (source: CCCM). The two attached maps (A0 detailed poster format and A4 simplified version) show population by site and township in Government controlled areas and in areas controlled by armed groups or contested areas.
