Myanmar: IDP Sites in Kachin and Northern Shan States (31 Jan 2018)
As of 31 January 2018, there were 165 internally displaced people (IDP) sites in Kachin and northern Shan States, with a total of 99,678 IDPs. (source: CCCM) The two attached maps (A0 detailed poster format and A4 simplified version) show population by site and township in Government controlled areas and in areas controlled by armed groups or contested areas.
