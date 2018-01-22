22 Jan 2018

Myanmar: IDP Sites in Kachin and Northern Shan States (31 Dec 2017)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Download PDF (3.96 MB)A0 version
Download PDF (986.8 KB)A4 version

As of 31 December 2017, there were 165 internally displaced people (IDP) sites in Kachin and northern Shan States, with a total of 99,036 IDPs. (source: CCCM) The two attached maps (A0 detailed poster format and A4 simplified version) show population by site and township in Government controlled areas and in areas controlled by armed groups or contested areas.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

