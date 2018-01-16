Myanmar: IDP Sites in Kachin and Northern Shan States (30 Nov 2017)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Jan 2018
As of 30 November 2017, there are 165 internally displaced people (IDP) sites in Kachin and northern Shan States, with a total of 98,878 IDPs. (source: CCCM)
The two attached maps (A0 detailed poster format and A4 simplified version) show population by site and township in Government controlled areas and in areas controlled by armed groups or contested areas.
