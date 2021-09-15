Myanmar Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in southeast since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 13 Sep 2021)

Over the past week, in Kayah State, the re-escalation of conflict in Demoso Township between the Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF), the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and aligned forces, and the Tatmadaw and aligned forces has displaced over 21,400 IDPs. This figure is counterbalanced by substantial returnee numbers to Loikaw Township, which led to an overall increase of 3,400 IDPs for the State. There was also a slight increase in IDP numbers in Kayin State and Tanintharyi Region due to increased tensions between the Tatmadaw and the Karen National Union (KNU) and/or the People Defense Forces (PDF).