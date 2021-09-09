Myanmar Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in southeast since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 06 Sep 2021)

Over the past week, an increase in the number of IDPs was observed in Tanintharyi Region, due to deployment of Tatmadaw troops and arrests of villagers.

There were also reports of displacement in Kayin State due to armed clashes between armed elements, including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) as well as the Karen National Defence Organization (KNDO), and the Tatmadaw and the Border Guard Forces (BGF).