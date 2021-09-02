Myanmar Emergency Overview Map: Number of people displaced in southeast since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (as of 30 August 2021)

Over the past week, an increase in the number of IDPs was observed in Shan State (South) due to clashes between the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) and Shan State Progress Party (SSPP), as well as between the Tatmadaw and a joint force involving the Karenni Army and Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF).

New displacements were also recorded in Tanintharyi Region after Tatmadaw soldiers entered a village in Yebyu Township, causing residents to flee.