Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 30 May 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the total number of IDPs decreased from 258,300 last week to 256,000 this week.

Kayah State and Kayin State account for the larger part of the displaced population with 90,000 individuals and 82,800 individuals respectively. Due to the sporadic armed clashes and general insecurity, verification on the number of individuals affected by new displacement had not been able to take place.

Nonetheless, Tanintharyi saw 300 individuals experiencing secondary displacement, while 100 individuals who previously sought safety to Tanintharyi and also experienced secondary displacement there were able to return to their places of origin.

In Kayah State, over 1,700 individuals returned to Loikaw town and Demoso Township. Furthermore, more than 400 individuals have returned to their places of origin in Kayin State.

A very small number of individuals were also recorded to have left Shan State (South) to their places of origin