Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 27 Jun 2022)

In the South-East, the number of IDPs rose slightly from 244,500 last week to 244,700 this week.

While figures in Tanintharyi Region as well as Shan (South), Mon and Kayin States did not change significantly, Bago Region (East) recorded a significant increase after more than 5,400 people from 12 villages had to flee to nearby villages and other locations because of heavy clashes between the Tatmadaw and Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)/ Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO).

Meanwhile in Kayah State, more than 4,000 people were able to return to Loikaw and Demoso Townships. Nevertheless, the security situation in Demoso Township continues to be unstable with more than 2,000 people unable to return to their places of origin and experiencing another displacement. About 600 IDPs were forced to move further north to Pekon Township in Shan State (South). In addition, more than 1,000 people were verified as having been displaced in Pekon Township following armed clashes. It is also worth noting that 200 IDPs were verified to be in Shan State (South) due to armed clashes in Kayah State’s Loikaw Township in early June. About 800 people seeking safety in Shan State (South) are currently being verified by UNHCR.