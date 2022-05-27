Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 23 May 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the total number of IDPs continues to increase, from 253,100 last week to 258,300 this week.

5,200 individuals were verified during the week of 16 May 2022. In addition, 1,700 individuals were verified as a secondary displacement. Thus the total figure of IDPs stood at 258,300 individuals as of 23 May 2022.

As most areas continue to be affected by generalized violence, there were no report of individuals returning to places of origin.

While Mon State was relatively calm, Tanintharyi Region saw the largest displacement following the increased presence of the Tatmadaw with 2,400 individuals fleeing into the jungle and other places.

In Bago Region (East) and Kayin State, 900 and 500 individuals respectively sought safety elsewhere due to indiscriminate shelling and sporadic attacks. In Shan State (South), armed clashes caused 1,070 individuals to flee to Pekon and Pinlaung townships, while 2,000 others were secondarily displaced to Loikaw Township in Kayah State.