Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 22 August 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 281,700 last week to 283,800 this week.

Most of the newly displaced were in Kayin State where 1,100 people sought safety in the jungle in Thandaungyyi Township due to airstrikes. In addition, clashes in Kawkareik Township have been reported between the Tatmadaw and Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), resulting of the displacement of about 120 individuals.

The number of IDPs continued to increase in Tanintharyi Region due to general insecurity and clashes in Dawei Township. Local media reported that 700 people were displaced to the jungle nearby.

In Shan State (South), about 110 individuals were displaced again within Nyaung Shwe Township while 390 individuals from Taunggyi and Pekon were displaced to Taunggyi and Hsihseng after several reported attacks. In the meantime, about 210 IDPs in Nyaung Shwe Township were able to return to Loikaw in Kayah State