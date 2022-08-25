Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 22 August 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South East, the total number of IDP increased from to 279,500 last week to 281,700 this week. Some 1,157 people from Kyaukkyi Township in Bago (East) sought safety following a deterioration in the security situation.

In Kayin State, more than 700 individuals had to flee because of the heavy fighting. Tanintharyi continues to see increased military presence, with a local media outlet reporting an estimated 400 people escaping to the nearby jungle and religious buildings.

In Kayah State, some 1,051 new IDPs originally from Loikaw and Hpruso Townships were verified. With heavy fighting affecting many areas in Hpruso Township, more than 1,000 IDPs were displaced yet again. Based on available information, in May, June and July, some 212 individuals displaced in Taunggyi, reportedly returned to Loikaw and Pekon in Kayah.

In Mon State, some 160 individuals returned to their place of origin.