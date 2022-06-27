Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 20 Jun 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased slightly from 244,300 last week to 244,500 this week. It is worth noting that several reported displacements could not be verified due to access constraints.

UNHCR partners verified 1,900 newly displaced people in villages and the nearby jungle in Kyaukkyi Township, Bago Region (East), following reported clashes and attacks that occurred in the area. However,

UNHCR partners also reported the return of 140 IDPs to their village of origin in Bago Region (East), mainly in Shwegyin Township.

Returns of 1,500 people were also confirmed by UNHCR partners in several villages in Myawaddy Township, Kayin State.