Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 16 May 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the total of IDPs continue to increase, reaching a total of 253,100. The week, the situation deteriorated in Bago East, especially in Shwegyin Township where clashes between MAF and KNLA were reported, resulting in the displacement of 1,929 individuals towards Nyaunglaybin Township.

In Kayin, the conflict remains active in Myawaddy township where 665 new IDPs were verified in the jungle nearby Kwin Ka Lay village Tract while 55 new IDPs reportedly arrived in Hpa-pun township.

In addition, this week, UNHCHR and its partners have verified a total of 1,364 IDPs in Kalaw and Taunggyi townships in Shan State (South) who displaced at the beginning of the year from Loikaw and Shan State (North), In Shan State (South), IDPs continue to be very mobile with arrivals of new IDPs but also IDPs returning to their villages of origin in Pekon and Loikaw Township, respectively 168 and 200 individuals.

It is worth noting that about 8,400 IDPs remain in critical situation in Bilin township in Mon State with a limited access to humanitarian assistance.