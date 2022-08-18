Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 15 August 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 277,500 last week to 279,500 this week. Increased military presence forced more displacement in Tanintharyi and Bago (East).

At least 450 people fled to the jungle and other places for safety in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region. More than 1,500 people were displaced in Kyaukkyi Township following armed clashes between the Tatmadaw and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) as well as airstrikes.

Some 440 IDPs, displaced by general violence between April and June, were newly identified in Hpapun Township, Kayin State. Concurrently, around 460 individuals returned to Kawkareik Township.