Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 08 August 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 273,100 last week to 277,500 this week. Most of the new IDPs were verified in Tanintharyi and Bago Region (East).

In Tanintharyi, 2,400 people from several villages in Yebyu Township were displaced within the township due to increased fighting and presence of armed groups. In Bago Region (East), the security situation in Kyaukkyi Township continues to deteriorate with about 970 individuals displaced as well as secondary displacements of 1,200 people towards Taungoo Township.

In Kayah State, the IDP population is Demoso remains highly mobile. Some 2,000 IDPs displaced since March were verified, while an additional 510 IDPs were displaced again. In parallel, about 1,300 IDPs in Demoso Township returned to their villages of origin in June and July.

In Kayin State, 980 individuals were displaced from several villages in Thandaungyyi Township to nearby villages, fleeing clashes occurring close to their homes.