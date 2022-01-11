Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 03 Jan 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, 21,300 people were displaced from the Lay Kay Kaw area of Myawaddy Township, Kayin State following Tatmadaw airstrikes and clashes between security forces and a combined force of the Karen National Union (KNU) and People’s Defence Force (PDF).

721 people in neighbouring Kawkareik Township were displaced to Kawkareik town due to indiscriminative Tatmadaw shelling. In Kayah State, 390 people moved from Demoso town to Daw Paw Khu in Demoso township due to secondary displacement.

In addition, 832 IDPs have returned from Moe Bye Village Tract, Pekon township. No armed clashes have taken place in Moe Bye Village Tract since the first week of December 2021.