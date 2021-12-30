Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 27 Dec 2021)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the southeast, continuation of intensified fighting, including heavy artillery shelling and airstrikes between security forces (Tatmadaw/Border Guard Forces - BGF) and alliance group of Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO), Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) splinter group, and People Defense Forces (PDFs) were reported.

In Kayin State, around 1,600 persons were reported to have been displaced, the majority within Hpa-An (some 790) and Kawkareik (some 680) townships and some within Myawaddy Township (around 120). However, displacement figures are likely to be much higher, these figures are currently under verification by UNHCR and partners and will be updated in due course.

In Kayah State, around 5,000 people were reported to have been displaced to Loikaw Township.

In Bago (East) Region, over 580 people were reported to have been displaced to Kyaukkyi Township.

In Mon State, over 1,200 persons were reported to have been displaced from Bilin Township, mainly within the township boundaries and some to Thaton Township.

In Tanintharyi Region, over 300 persons were displaced to Dawei Township (jungle and nearby villages). The decrease in the current number of IDPs in Tanintharyi Region is due to some 7,800 people estimated to have returned to Thayetchaung Township in November, following verification by UNHCR and partners.