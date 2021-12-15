Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 13 Dec 2021)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

About 1,900 people were displaced to Kayah, Kayin and Shan (South) states and Bago (East) Region during the reporting period. These figures are counterbalanced by some 2,800 persons reported to have returned to their places of origin, mostly in Shan (South) and Kayah states, as well as in Bago (East) and Tanintharyi regions.

This brings the current total number of people displaced across South-East Myanmar since post-February to about 173,000.

In Bago (East) Region, over 800 IDPs who were temporarily displaced to Kyaukkyi Township at the beginning of December, have reportedly returned to their place of origin.

In Shan (South) State, about 800 people were reported to have been displaced to Pekon and Hsihseng townships, 680 and 120 respectively. * Displacement figures for Shan (South) are counterbalanced by some return movement with about 1,600 people reported to have returned to their villages of origin in Pekon Township, following a decrease in military presence in the area. In Kayah State, 40 new IDPs, mostly children, were reported, they have been displaced from Loikaw Town and nearby villages to Demoso Township to continue their education. Some secondary displacement (about 70 persons, mostly children) was also reported to Demoso Township from other locations within the township.

In Kayin State, about 100 people were reported to have been displaced within Hpapun Township due to the intensification of clashes and an increase in military presence, bringing the total number of current IDPs in Kayin State to 49,600.

In Tanintharyi Region, some 250 IDPs reportedly have returned to Dawei Township. This brings down the total number of currently displaced persons in the region to about 8,800 as compared to the past week.