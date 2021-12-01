Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 29 Nov 2021)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

Intense armed conflict continues in South-Eastern Myanmar, with clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and/or local People’s Defense Forces as well as significant MAF reinforcements reported across states and regions of Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan South, and Tanintharyi. An overall increase in displacement was reported across the South-East as compared to the past weeks with the estimated number of people currently displaced reaching 173,500.

The security situation continues to deteriorate in Kayah State with the increased presence of security forces and daily clashes reported in Demoso Township. Around 400 people were displaced to Hpruso Township, which brings the total number of people currently displaced in Kayah State to 84,700. Increased military presence and clashes were reported also in Moe Bye and Pekon townships of Shan State (South) causing around 200 people to flee to Taunggyi Township and other nearby areas for safety and security.

High tension and increased presence of security forces continued in Tanintharyi Region, particularly in Palaw Township where around 100 people were reported to have been displaced within the same township over the past week.