Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 9 May 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the displacement trends remain stable and the total number of IDPs is similar to last week with 249,500 IDPs.

Besides the continuous influx of IDPs in Bilin township due to the deterioration of the situation, the presence of 444 new IDPs from Hpapun Township were verified in Myaing Gyi Ngu area, Hlaingbwe Township.

In addition, 603 new IDPs were verified in Palaw township out of the 1,000 IDPs mentioned last week in the media.

The situation in Myawaddy remains volatile however, in some areas the fighting have ceased, enabling the return of 320 IDP to their villages and 1,040 individuals have reportedly came back from the Thai side of the river.