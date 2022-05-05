Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 3 May 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased from 236,000 last week to 249,500 this week, a level not seen since the start of the year.

About 13,000 new IDPs were verified due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Mon State as well as continuous fighting in Kayin State. This includes 500 displaced individuals who were displaced within Myawaddy Township, Kayin State following clashes between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and security forces in Myawaddy town. In Kyarinseikgyi Township, Kayin State, similar clashes displaced 4,750 individuals.

In Mon State, two weeks of tension and clashes between the Tatmadaw and the local armed groups in Billin Township led to a significant increase of IDPs with 8,460 individuals displaced within the township. Most are seeking safety in nearby villages and the jungle although returns of up to 1,030 IDPs were also recorded in the same township.

Similarly, fighting between the Tatmadaw and People’s Defence Force (PDF) in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region resulted in the displacement of 1,000 individuals to nearby villages and into the jungle. Continued deterioration of the situation may cause secondary displacements to take place.