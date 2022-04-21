Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 18 April 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs slightly increased from 230,700 last week to 232,800 this week. Due to the Thingyan festival, verification could not be undertaken in many areas. Partners are still conducting field verifications in Tanintharyi Region, Kayah and Shan (South) states where new displacements have been reported in the past weeks. 2,100 new IDPs from four villages who were displaced in early March in Thandaunggyi Township,

Kayin State have been verified. They remain displaced in the jungle or near villages.