Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 04 April 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the total number of IDPs rose from 231,800 last week to 234,600 this week, the highest number since end of January.

About 9,700 new IDPs were verified with a significant increase identified in Tanintharyi Region where 5,000 new IDPs were displaced due to the clashes affecting several villages in Tanintharyi and Thayetchaung townships.

In addition, about 70 IDPs who were displaced from Loikaw Township in Kayah State in January and February 2022 were verified this week in Thandaunggyi Township, Kayin State.

Similarly, 70 IDPs who originated from Loikaw were verified in Htantabin Township in Bago Region (East). The situation in Kayah State and Shan State (South) remains volatile. This week, approximately 360 IDPs fled towards Mawkmai, Taunggyi and Lawksawk townships in Shan State (South). In addition, secondary displacement continues to take place.

In Kayah State’s Demoso Township, about 2,000 IDPs were further displaced within the township while 2,260 others fled towards other parts of Kayah State as well as towards Shan State (South) over the past few weeks. Despite insecurity, returns were also recorded this week with 2,700 IDPs returning from Pinlaung Township in Shan State (South) to Loikaw town in Kayah State.

In Kayin State, the security situation in Myawaddy Township along the Thai-Myanmar border remains volatile. UNHCR estimates that about 2,000 people, some of which were already IDPs, have crossed the border to seek safety in Thailand’s Tak