Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 21 Mar 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the number of IDPs increased to 230,000 from 228,800 previously due to new displacements and verification of IDPs displaced weeks prior.

In Kayin State, the situation in Hpapun and Myawaddy townships continue to deteriorate. Several clashes and airstrikes occurred around Kawakareik Township, resulting in the forced displacement of about 4,100 people, mostly within the southern part of the township (3,210 individuals) but also towards Hpa-An Township (100 individuals) and Thandaunggyi Township (740 individuals). In addition, several IDPs in Thandaunggyi who have been displaced since mid-February were verified only this week, including 50 individuals who were displaced towards Mon State.

In Shan State (South), clashes in Pekon Township resulted in the displacement of 2,460 people within the township.

In Kayah State, the situation in Demoso Township continues to be tense with security risks prompting 3,220 IDPs to move to safer locations within the township and also towards Shan State’s Pekon and Hsihseng townships. Concurrently, returns were recorded in Shan State (South) with 3,300 IDPs in Pekon Township returning to villages of origin within the township, while 2,120 IDPs in Hsishseng Township returned to Loikaw Township in Kayah State. The high number of secondary and tertiary displacements in Kayah State suggests that the security situation remains volatile and returns may only be temporary.