Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 15 Nov 2021)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

Last week, clashes and fighting continued across South-East Myanmar causing new displacement, particularly in Kayah State, Shan State (South) and Tanintharyi Region, as reported by media sources.

Increased returns were reported to Loikaw and Demoso townships in Kayah State, and Pekon Township in Shan State (South).

This brings the current estimated number of people to have been displaced since post-1 February across South-East Myanmar to 166,700.