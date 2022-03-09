Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 07 Mar 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In the South-East, the total number of IDPs slightly decreased from 230,800 to 228,900. Compared to last week’s large displacement of around 6,700, the number of new displacement decreased in all states and regions.

In Kayah State, no new IDPs were displaced this week within the state or to Shan State (South).

In Shan State (South) 3,040 IDPs have returned to Loikaw town in Kayah State due to the temporary and relative improvement of the security situation in places of origin since 15 February. In addition, the displacement of 780 individuals who fled to other areas within Pekon Township in mid-February were verified this week.

In Kayin State, 150 additional individuals were displaced within Hpapun Township at the borders with Hlaingbw. The large majority of the Hpapun town residents have already been displaced.

In Tanintharyi Region, the situation remains tense.

Displacement continued within Palaw Township with about 150 new IDPs verified.