Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 28 Feb 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

This week the number of IDPs has continued to increase and 6,748 new IDPs were verified. The current displacement is at a similar level as it was in January, with a total number of some 230,800 IDPs.

In Shan South 3,801 new IDPs were reported and 1,442 new IDPs in Kayah reportedly due to 8 day-fighting in Pekon and Demoso townships.

However, not all IDPs could be verified due to the weak communication coverage. In addition, 55 IDPs in Demoso Township were displaced again within it due to reportedly indiscriminate bombings closed to their camp.

In Kayin state, 500 individuals were displaced from Hpapun Township to Hlaingbwe township, after several airstrikes and clashes reported in the area.

In Tanintharyi, the situation continues to deteriorate, and several clashes were reported between the MAF and the PDFs resulting in about 950 new IDPs but 50 of them managed to return to their villages of origin after 2 days.