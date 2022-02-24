Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 21 Feb 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, the total number of IDPs slightly decreased to 224.200. Similarly, to previous weeks, new displacements occurred but also returns to the villages of origin. This indicates that the IDP population is very mobile and move according to the conflict situation and the presence of service and provision of assistance.

In that sense, the continuous fighting in Demoso and Pekon townships resulted in the displacement of 2883 new IDPs to Hsihseng, Lawksawk, Pekon, Pinlaung townships in Shan south and also 493 new IDPs displaced towards Demoso township in Kayah State.

Besides, 1296 IDPs from Myawaddy township displaced to the river sides due to the intensified clashes and airstrikes. In parallel, 4738 IDPs from southern part of Kawkareik Township who have been displaced in January 2022, returned to their villages in other parts of Kawkareik township after the withdrawal of Tatmadaw troops. In addition, 2269 IDPs have returned from Shan South to Loikaw Town. It is worth noting that returns are usually temporarily and often lead to secondary displacements as the conflict continues to intensify across the SE.