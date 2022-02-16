Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 14 Feb 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

This week, the total number of IDPs has reached 226,500, similarly to the number reached mid January.

Armed clashes occurred in Palaw township. So far, 100 new IDPs were verified in Du Yin Pin Shaung village, UNHCR partners are still collecting information and the final number is expected to be higher.

In Shan State (South), 2,345 newly IDPs were verified this week in Nyaung Shwe and Pinlaung Townships. However, the IDPs have displaced since January from Kayah but the figures could not be verified before.

Temporary returns to the villages of origin continue to take place but the IDP returnee often have to displace again due to the lack of insecurity. This was the case in Kone Thar village in Loikaw township where 200 IDPs who moved back to Khone Thar few weeks ago but displaced again into the jungle after heavy clashes during the week.

30 individuals from Pindaya and 70 individuals established in Nyaung Shwe township returned to Loikaw in the less conflictive areas of the town. Some IDPs are also going to their villages and houses to verify the situation and get some properties but come back after a short while.