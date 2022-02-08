Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 07 Feb 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

This week, the total number of IDPs have continued to slightly decrease compared to previous weeks with a total of 224,100 people displaced in the South East. Several factors explain such decrease. Firstly, in Kayin State, 9505 IDPs returned from the Thai-Myanmar border to their places of origin in Myawaddy township after the withdraw of the Tatmadaw from their villages and 10,628 IDPs remained. Presence of Refugees at the border on the Thai side due to the influx from Lay Kay Kaw is no longer reported.

Few returns also occurred in Thayetchaung township, Tanintharyi region as the situation is currently stable. Temporary returns of IDPs living in collective sites in Shan south are taking place towards less conflictive areas in Loikaw. IDPs move back to verify the situation and see the possibility to return permanently.

On the other hand, a smaller number of new IDPs was reported this week. However, for the first time since the beginning of the year, 410 new IDPs have been verified in Mon State, indicating an increase of the conflict in this area.

It is worth noting that the telecommunication disruptions and electricity cuts prevent to collect information in a timely manner.