Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 31 Jan 2021)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

This week, the total number of IDPs have slightly decreased compared to last week, a total of 232,600 people displaced including an estimated of 600 people still remaining in the Thai border. The decrease is due to the return of about 5,900 people from South Shan to Pekon Township. In this area the conflict has temporarily ceased allowing people to return. The cold weather, lack of shelter, lack of proper clothing, lack of water and food should are considered as the main contributing factors to their return.

However, the airstrikes resumed on 28 January which may lead to another displacement. In Kayin State, about 2,100 people also returned to Hpa Lu area.

Despite the above returns, large displacements continue to occur in Loikaw Town and Demoso Township following the airstrikes, arrest and killings. This week was the largest displacement verified, about 7,900 people displaced from Loikaw and Demoso to Shan South (Hsihseng and Pekon Township- 5000 people) but also to Kayin State (mainly to Thandaunggyi Township- 2,800) and a residual number of people are also seeking safe location in Bago east.

In Tanintharyi Region, approximately 1,000 people left from at least seven villages of Dawei, Thayetchaung and Yebyu Townships following the intensified clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces/MAF and local People’s Defence Forces. Most of the IDPs are being sheltered in Lay Eain Su village of Maung Mei Chaung of Dawei Township.