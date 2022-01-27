Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 24 Jan 2021)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

Similar to previous weeks, the number of displaced people continue to increase with 18,500 new individuals during the reporting period, which brings the total number to stand at 237,700.

This figure includes 237,100 IDPs in Kayah, Kayin, Shan (South) States and Bago East and Tanintharyi Region. In addition, it is estimated that 600 people remain on the Thai side of the border but spontaneous and/or forced returns have occurred during the week.

The reception area for new IDPs remain Taunggyi and its surrounding townships in Shan (South) State with 10,000 new people who arrived last week, a small reduction compared to previous trends. Furthermore, the displacement within Kayah State had brought about 459 newly displaced to Hpruso. While the number has decreased compared to last week, airstrikes by the Tatmadaw had been reportedly taking place in Hpruso, Demoso and Loikaw impacting civilians. More forced displacement is foreseen in the coming weeks due to the continuous fighting.

In Kayin State, clashes heavily intensified in Myawaddy, Kawkareik and Hpapun townships with shelling and airstrikes as well as attacks on the roads. The situation is worsening in the area with a significant increase of IDPs that could be verified, bringing up to 9,200 newly IDPs mainly in Kyainseikgyi, Hpa-an and Hpapun townships. However, access continues to be restricted with difficulties to get information.