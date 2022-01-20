Myanmar emergency overview map: Number of people displaced in South East since Feb 2021 and remain displaced (As of 17 Jan 2022)

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

The number of displaced people continue to increase with 17,712 new individuals during the reporting period, which brings the total number to stand at 219,200 . This figure includes 217,900 IDPs in Kayah, Kayin, Shan (South) States and Bago East and Tanintharyi Region. In addition, it is estimated that 1,200 people remain on the Thai side of the border for safety and access to basic services such as water, shelter, health and food.

The main hosting area for new IDPs are currently Taunggyi and its surrounding townships in Shan (South) State with 15,238 new people who arrived last week. In Loikaw, it was reported that 80% of the population had left the area to find safety due to the continuous clashes with shelling and airstrikes. Furthermore, the displacement within Kayah State had brought about 2,125 newly displaced to Demoso, Hpruso and South Pekon. However, the continuous airstrikes and clashes in those areas had led to secondary displacements.

In Kayin State, clashes intensified in Myawaddy, Kawkareik and Hpapun townships with shelling and airstrikes as well as attacks on the roads. 186 people displaced towards Hpa-an and Hpapun, most of them as secondary displacements. In Lay Kay Kaw, IDPs are also moving to safer locations with better access to services and assistance.